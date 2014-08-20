T.R. TRU Steppers celebrate two years of teaching line dances

T.R. TRU Steppers second anniversary workshop and party.

Every genre of music in the world can create some type of line dance. In America, you can definitely find a group dance associated with songs ranging from country to soul. Line dances have become so popular that people are trying to break records in the categories of attendance and the duration. If you wonder how everyone on the dance floor suddenly knows the dance routine, it’s no longer a secret. Some folks are talented enough to pick up the choreography in just a few moments. Otherwise, the rest of them take lessons in order to show off on the dance floor.

Groups like the T.R. TRU Steppers will be honored to teach you all of the latest pop, R&B and soul line dances. For the last two years, they have been instructing everyday people in Macon and its surrounding towns on how to get down on the dance floor. It’s quite amazing to watch an informal group of people come together and dance as if they were an official dance troupe.On August 23, dancers can help the T.R. TRU Steppers celebrate two years of transforming our regular folks into the likes of our favorite celebrities in the field of dancing.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., a line dance workshop will take place. At 7 p.m., the doors open for a party and showcase where the general public is invited to watch the T.R. TRU Steppers show off. They have produced a special presentation to put on an act of dancing and stepping. Afterwards, the novice steppers can join in, as everyone parties the night away until 1 a.m.