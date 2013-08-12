Taste of the Arts fundraiser to be held benefiting the programs of Macon Arts Alliance

On Saturday, August 17, Macon Arts Alliance will host the 17th Annual Taste of the Arts, a fundraiser benefiting its programs. MAA is the 501(c)3 that functions as the umbrella organization for arts and cultural non-profits in Central Georgia, as well as the local arts agency for Macon and Bibb County. Its mission is to foster and support arts and culture in Central Georgia.

The 2013 edition of Taste of the Arts features a Roaring ’20s/Great Gatsby theme, a tasting competition between celebrity chefs from 30 area arts and cultural non-profits, and a silent auction of items including original art, theater tickets and museum memberships. Because Macon Arts Alliance exists to serve the arts and cultural community, this event is a showcase of arts and cultural non-profits in central Georgia.

Taste of the Arts poster.

Attendees will be introduced to various organizations as they peruse the treats presented by celebrity chefs. Along with food, tables are decorated to the theme of the event and to the particular offerings of each organization. For example, local theaters, like Macon Little Theatre and Theatre Macon, will offer information about their upcoming shows. Chefs from the Macon Film Festival will provide information about plans for the 2014 festival, and representatives of the Cherry Blossom Festival will remind everyone that Macon is the home of more than 300,000 Yoshino cherry trees. The list goes on.

If early ticket sales are any indication, Taste of the Arts 2013 is likely to sell out before the doors open on Saturday. The chance to dress the part in Roaring ’20s attire may be the big draw this year, or it could be the live jazz band, or even the special performance by students from Mercer’s Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Whether it’s the performances, wide array of auction items, or simply the chance to support Macon Arts Alliance and its mission, the early demand for tickets is promising.

Taste of the Arts 2013 will be held Saturday, August 17 from 7-10 p.m. in the historic Terminal Station in downtown Macon. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online or by calling 478-743-6940.