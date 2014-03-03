The 11th Hour Readers Choice Awards recognizes the best of Macon

11th Hour Readers Choice Awards for the Best of Macon 2013.

The 11th Hour is an entertainment magazine that writes about and documents Macon’s culture and lifestyle. Each year, they host the Readers Choice Awards at the Cox Capitol Theatre, where they allow the readers to spotlight Macon’s most prominent businesses and people that range from down-home to corporate.

Now, the nominees are not limited to people they’ve done a story on or who have purchased ad space from them. They receive the nominations and votes from the readers online. Of course, they won’t turn down a physical form, if that’s your only means of voicing your nomination or vote. However, the majority of votes tallied are from online participants. The categories range from voting on many disciplines dealing with the arts and its industry, to the restaurant with the hottest wait staff. Click here to vote.

Taking place on March 21st, the 11th Hour Readers Choice Awards kick off Macon’s Cherry Blossom festivities with a red carpet, a concert, hosts, celebrity presenters and an award that’s an actual gold album. This event will be hosted by The Captain Danny Davis, who has had the honor of hosting it in previous years, along with artists and musicians like Floco Torres, HeaVen Beatbox, JuBee and The Morning After and Woolfolk as the headliners.