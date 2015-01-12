The 19th Annual All That Jazz concert features Stephanie Mills

Stephanie Mills headlines the Tubman Museum’s 19th Annual All That Jazz concert and ball.

Each year, the Tubman Museum holds an event called All That Jazz to raise money for its education and outreach programs. This year marks the 19th annual All That Jazz fundraiser, and the headlining artist is Stephanie Mills, a Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress.

Many people have grooved to hits like, “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” “You Puttin’ a Rush on Me” and “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love.” A lot of others are familiar with Mills from the Broadway and film productions of “The Wiz,” where she played Dorothy. She also received rave reviews from performing and singing in both. One of her well-known singles, “Home,” which she sang in the musical and which played on the soundtrack of the film, became a favorite melody to many.

Many of the funds for All That Jazz trickle in from businesses who buy into the event by way of sponsorships. Others support with smaller donations and by purchasing tickets and tables.

This year’s presenting sponsor is the Charles H. Jones Family Foundation, a nonprofit group created by the late Charles Jones, who contributed significantly to enhancing Macon’s economic development and growth. His goal for setting up such an organization was designed to give back to civic, educational and religious programs in Macon. His mission is definitely being carried out by supporting events like the Tubman Museum’s largest fundraiser. The 19th Annual All That Jazz concert and ball is also sponsored by Butler Nissan, Navicent Health, Piedmont Construction and State Bank & Trust.