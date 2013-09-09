The 2014 edition of the “Saint Paul Almanac” launches this week in Lowertown
From the larger, updated hand-drawn maps (detail) of St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood by Roberta Avidor, included in the new edition. Courtesy of the “Saint Paul Almanac”
The “2014 Saint Paul Almanac” has just been released, and it includes stories and poems by more than 100 area writers – among them a diverse array of local notables, like Minnesota Poet Laureate Joyce Sutphen and “Prairie Home Companion”‘s Garrison Keillor; poets Heid Erdrich, Carol Connolly and Connie Wanek; spoken word artists Emmanuel Ortiz and IBé Kaba; Yusef Mgeni and Margot Galt; and too many more to list here. In addition to the practical things – a date book filled with local arts and culture events, detailed guidebook listings for St. Paul landmarks, restaurants and local sights – there are also 250-some color photos and illustrations by resident artists, including large, hand-drawn maps of the city by illustrator Roberta Avidor.
There will be a book launch celebration in and around the Northern Warehouse Artists’ Co-op Building this Thursday night, September 12: food and drink, live music at both the Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar and AZ Gallery, an art exhibit of work featured in the new edition of the almanac, as well as readings by some of this year’s literary contributors.
The 2014 “Saint Paul Almanac” is now available, filled with events listings and city guide information, chock full of literary and visual art by area artists.
The “2014 Saint Paul Almanac” launch party will take place Thursday, September 12, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., in Lowertown at the AZ Gallery, Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar and Clouds in Water Zen Center, all located in the Northern Warehouse Building at 308 Prince Street, St. Paul. This event is free and open to the public (but donations are encouraged). Live music at the Black Dog: At 7 p.m., traditional Irish music by Mattie Ernst, Chad McAnally and Todd Menton; and at 8:30 p.m., the duo Hot Date. At AZ Gallery, there will be performances of South Asian instrumental music by SitarTabla Twin Cities all evening long.
Check the Facebook event listing for more information on the party: https://www.facebook.com/events/559144957468455/. Check the Saint Paul Almanac website for details about this year’s book, and the organization’s events throughout the year: http://saintpaulalmanac.org/.
