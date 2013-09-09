The 2014 edition of the “Saint Paul Almanac” launches this week in Lowertown

From the larger, updated hand-drawn maps (detail) of St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood by Roberta Avidor, included in the new edition. Courtesy of the “Saint Paul Almanac”

There will be a book launch celebration in and around the Northern Warehouse Artists’ Co-op Building this Thursday night, September 12: food and drink, live music at both the Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar and AZ Gallery, an art exhibit of work featured in the new edition of the almanac, as well as readings by some of this year’s literary contributors.

The 2014 “Saint Paul Almanac” is now available, filled with events listings and city guide information, chock full of literary and visual art by area artists.

The “2014 Saint Paul Almanac” launch party will take place Thursday, September 12, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., in Lowertown at the AZ Gallery, Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar and Clouds in Water Zen Center, all located in the Northern Warehouse Building at 308 Prince Street, St. Paul. This event is free and open to the public (but donations are encouraged). Live music at the Black Dog: At 7 p.m., traditional Irish music by Mattie Ernst, Chad McAnally and Todd Menton; and at 8:30 p.m., the duo Hot Date. At AZ Gallery, there will be performances of South Asian instrumental music by SitarTabla Twin Cities all evening long.