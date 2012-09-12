The 567 features work by Macon comic book artist Ray Snyder

A detail of a page inked by Snyder for Marvel comics.

A small town near the geographic center of the state, Macon, Ga. is seemingly a confusing place. Often, when one learns of it’s trove of world-class musicians, current revitalization efforts, wealth of artistic talent, or compelling projects addressing the future of journalism, the response is eerily familiar: “Really, in Macon?”

The current exhibit at The 567 Center for Renewal is just another event that elicits such a response. “Blanc Noir” is an collection of works by Ray Snyder, who has made a name for himself as a comic book inker. He works primarily with DC Comics, but he has also worked with Marvel, Vertigo and others. According to The 567’s executive director, Melissa Macker, people were surprised to learn that a professional comic book artist lives and works in Macon.

“It was very positive,” she explained. “People were definitely surprised, but there was a wide range of people who really enjoyed the work.”

This framed collection features three sequential pages inked by Snyder.

When walking through the gallery space, it’s easy to see why Snyder has been a success at his profession. His work is clean. His lines crisp. He creates depth and texture with ease using his illustrative skill. It’s accessible to audience young and old, whether they enjoy comic books or not, because of the recognizable content and prominent characters who grace the pages.

The exhibit will be up for the month of September. Gallery hours are Tuesday–Friday, 1–4 p.m.