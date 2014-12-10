The 567 is seeking photos for their January exhibit “Black & White”

The 567 Center for Renewal will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with its “Black & White” photo exhibit in January 2015.

During January, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of advocating for racial equality is highlighted by acknowledging his birthday as a national holiday. In addition, all around the world, people conduct ceremonies, marches and parades to honor Dr. King. For January 2015, The 567 Center for Renewal has come up with a very artistic way for people to express their feelings about race in today’s society with black and white photos. Through December 15th, photos can be emailed to Beth Smith in JPEG format. Her email is [email protected], and submissions must include your name, a caption of your work and a contact number.

The most fantastic part of this call for artists is that you can be an experienced or novice photographer. Plus, you can use any type camera, ranging from the one on your smartphone to a Canon EOS 5D Mark III. Each individual can enter up to three photos. The administrator of the exhibit will determine which and how many pictures will be displayed during the exposition. The 567 also reserves the right to use the creators’ photos to market the show, and will not accept pictures containing nudity. Although amateurs are able to submit entries, they must play like the professionals when it comes to showcasing their work. All photos have to be properly framed.

All selected artists for the “Black & White” exhibit have the opportunity put prices on their photos, with a 25 percent commission going to the 567 if sold. This exhibition will run from January 2, when there will be an opening reception from 6-9 p.m., until the last day of display on January 30th. The “Black & White” show is designed to explore how we have improved race relations and how racism still exists in our modern society.