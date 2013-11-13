The 567 offers arts education workshops for children and adults

In September 2012, The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) launched a new arts education program. Since that time, the center’s classes for children and adults have seen strong attendance. The program continues to offer new workshops on a regular basis.

Upcoming workshops at The 567 include:

Contemporary painting by Kari Waltz.

Corks and Canvas on November 15 at 7 p.m. Artist Kari Waltz leads a class of adults in painting a colorful, contemporary painting. This beginner-level class offers a relaxed environment to learn how to paint and enjoy a glass of wine with friends. No experience required. $25 includes all materials. (Bring your own wine.)

Thanksgiving turkey by Andy Alley.

Kool-Aid and Canvas on November 16 at 10 a.m. Artist Andy Alley teaches children, ages 6-12, how to paint an 11×14″ Thanksgiving turkey. The class is about one and a half hours long and all supplies are included in the price. $20 per student.

Candy apple by Shannon Riddle.

Corks and Canvas on November 16 at 7 p.m. Artist Shannon Riddle teaches a class of adults how to paint a candy apple. This beginner-level class offers a relaxed environment to learn how to paint and enjoy a glass of wine with friends. No experience required. $25 includes all materials. (Bring your own wine.)