The abstract in the here and now

Abstract painting was the seminal artistic movement of the 20th century, branching into abstract art in general, jump-started by the French, moving on to the Germans and Russians and landing solidly in mid-century America. But in the 21st century,

the term “abstract painting” can have a somewhat retro feel to it. Thanks to some good local artists and shows, that feeling can be put to rest. Back in November, an exhibit at the Center for Visual Communication opened “Abstract Miami,” a survey showcasing some of Miami’s home-grown current adherents, focused around University of Miami’s master of the abstract, Darby Bannard.

Works from a couple of the artists shown there have migrated to a new show at Edge Zones, called simply “Abstract,” which also features paintings from George Bethea and Kerry Ware. In this exhibit, it is the more sculptural paintings that are the biggest attention grabbers, including the two pieces from Ware. He’s left behind pure paint and canvas to work with scrubbed surfaces and subdued color tones. He manipulates materials and methods to come up with gripping results.

That is in contrast to the series next to it from Charo Oquet, the director of Edge Zones. Her works, while also eye catching, are more exuberant, with glitter, and layers and layers of acrylic, reflective in their essence of her Caribbean roots.

On the back wall are two stand-out pieces from some non-Miamians. Terri Lindbloom, who teaches in Tallahassee, has crafted a minimalist work in black and white — a real departure from a classic perception of abstract painting. Next to it is a cluster of pieces that look from a distance 3-D, with the decorative motifs looking as though they jut out from the wall. On closer inspection, they are illusionist paintings of Bradley Wester. Turn around once again as you leave, and one of the pieces looks like it is peeling from the wall.

On Kathleen Staples paintings, swirling images are stamped with rigid geometric shapes, provoking more interesting contrasts. Local artists John Germain, Julie Davidow and Ekatrina Narcisco are also represented, with a solo outing in the front room of the drawings of Ileana Toliba.

This is a hidden gem of a show, especially if you thought abstraction was a little tired. These works are most certainly alive.