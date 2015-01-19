The Acme Brewing Historical Society curates the history of microbreweries

An old print ad advertising the Acme Brewing Co. in Macon.

The art of making beer has become a popular trend that’s sweeping the globe. The term microbrewing has evolved to be known as crafting beer. Since the industry has peaked, labeling the business as micro no longer makes sense. There was a time when the art of making craft beer was referred to as an independent and small movement. Actually, beer companies used to be the exclusive spot for microbreweries. After a while, restaurants incorporated the concept. Now, almost every bar and restaurant you frequent will offer a selection of craft beer.

Recently, Just Tap’d has catered to the citizens of Macon with their craft beer experience. Just Tap’d appeals to their customers by preserving the old-fashioned legacy of serving beer from their storage containers to their customers in cups called growlers. On February 10, The Acme Brewing Historical Society – Pint Night takes place at Just Tap’d at 7:30 p.m. During this session, a group of members from the Acme Brewing Historical Society’s research team will lead a discussion on the history of microbrewing in Macon during a pint pow-wow.

The research team is looking for people who have ads, bottles, cans or memorabilia from the Acme Brewing Company or the Macon Brewing Company to come and present their collections for a more in-depth conversation about the legacy of beer brewing in Macon. Just like a museum’s art gallery, Just Tap’d will display a selection of items from the Acme Brewing Historical Society and the Peach State Ale Trail. This type of event reveals the art associated with crafting beer.