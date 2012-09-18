The actual art of Fredric Snitzer

Fredric Snitzer runs the most prominent contemporary art gallery in Miami, there’s little doubt about it. He sits on the board of Art Basel Miami Beach (his gallery is always included in the main fair) and has taught at the New World School of the Arts since the 1990s. But few may realize that he is also an artist.

Opening up on Sept. 21, “Snitzer’s Recent Work” will run only for two weeks, closing on Oct. 1. Included are some very minimalist wood sculptures and sparse, monotone drawings. Like his understated art, gallerist Delgado quips about Snitzer: “Getting him to talk about his work is like pulling teeth!” But Snitzer does describe, however briefly, his work. “My process has become somewhat nostalgic. Attending figure drawing classes as I did in art school has been very productive and illuminating. I have also revisited objects that I produced several years ago. I have reworked them and in many cases resolved them. “Time accommodates interesting changes.” There is something strangely comforting to know that Snitzer doesn’t just present art, with all of the big talent he has introduced to us and to the nation. He also makes it in more ways than one. It’s nice to know as well that Delgado will continue to surprise us with the scope of art that he picks out for his funky space (next up, William Keddell, who hasn’t shown around town for some years, and the 3pq Collaborative in time for Art Basel).