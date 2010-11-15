The “After-After” Basel Party Is All About Dance

As Art Basel approaches, the list of must-see events grows. Deciding where to go can be downright overwhelming. However, there is one stop on the Art Basel circuit that is a must for anyone interested in the intersection of visual art and dance. And that stop is Inkub8. The Wynwood space will host Visual Dance, a week long event curated by Glexis Novoa & Heather Maloney from Dec. 2-5.

Visual Dance is an “after-after Art Basel party.” The late evening sessions consist of a program of contemporary dance performances, including works in progress and developed through Inkub8’s open-studio series. The performances will focus on works of contemporary dance that will share space+time with works by visual artists. The program will also include a series of open sessions, the Ethereal Labs, in which experimental collaborations between visual artists and dancers will take place.

Highlights for the upcoming event include Consuelo Castañeda, a Cuban artist whose work investigates her personal history as an artist and immigrant. She will show For Rent @ as, a work in progress that will be inaugurated at The Americas Society, NYC (spring 2011). The work is inspired by images from Andrei Tarkovsky’s films and is a complex display of sound, light, video, screenings, sensors, prints and internet terminals.

Yali Romagoza and Hamlet Lavastida, artists who reside in Havana, will perform versions of works which first appeared at the 2010 Liverpool Biennial. Gustavo Matamoros, a Miami-based sound artist and community organizer whose work was recently included in the New Works Miami 2010 exhibit at Miami Art Museum, will organize an “extended duration sound environment designed to explore the acoustical signature of the Inkub8 space.” Also, the collaborative team of Gean Moreno & Ernesto Oroza undertakes a site-specific, functional project for the space that will encourage and entice visitor participation.