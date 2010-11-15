The “After-After” Basel Party Is All About Dance
As Art Basel approaches, the list of must-see events grows. Deciding where to go can be downright overwhelming. However, there is one stop on the Art Basel circuit that is a must for anyone interested in the intersection of visual art and dance. And that stop is Inkub8. The Wynwood space will host Visual Dance, a week long event curated by Glexis Novoa & Heather Maloney from Dec. 2-5.
Visual Dance is an “after-after Art Basel party.” The late evening sessions consist of a program of contemporary dance performances, including works in progress and developed through Inkub8’s open-studio series. The performances will focus on works of contemporary dance that will share space+time with works by visual artists. The program will also include a series of open sessions, the Ethereal Labs, in which experimental collaborations between visual artists and dancers will take place.
Highlights for the upcoming event include Consuelo Castañeda, a Cuban artist whose work investigates her personal history as an artist and immigrant. She will show For Rent @ as, a work in progress that will be inaugurated at The Americas Society, NYC (spring 2011). The work is inspired by images from Andrei Tarkovsky’s films and is a complex display of sound, light, video, screenings, sensors, prints and internet terminals.
Yali Romagoza and Hamlet Lavastida, artists who reside in Havana, will perform versions of works which first appeared at the 2010 Liverpool Biennial. Gustavo Matamoros, a Miami-based sound artist and community organizer whose work was recently included in the New Works Miami 2010 exhibit at Miami Art Museum, will organize an “extended duration sound environment designed to explore the acoustical signature of the Inkub8 space.” Also, the collaborative team of Gean Moreno & Ernesto Oroza undertakes a site-specific, functional project for the space that will encourage and entice visitor participation.
See the full calendar of events below and get your Art Basel running shoes ready. See you there. Visual Dance: “Art Basel” Wednesday, December 1, 2010. 9:00 p.m to 10:45 p.m. | Performances: Hamlet Lavastida, Yali Romagoza & Maritza Molina; Sound: Gustavo Matamoros. 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. | The after-after party’s show | Inkub8’s open-studio series dance performances: Afua Hall, Ivonne Batanero, Heather Maloney & Ilana Reynolds.Thursday, December 2, 2010. 10 a.m. to noon. | Ethereal Lab | Leading artist: Gustavo Matamoros. 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. | The after-after party’s show | Hamlet Lavastida & Yali Romagoza.Friday, December 3, 2010. 10 a.m. to noon. | Ethereal Lab | Leading artist: Elizabeth Doud. 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. | The after-after party’s show | Hamlet Lavastida & Yali Romagoza.11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. | The after-after party’s show | Inkub8’s open-studio series dance performances: Afua Hall, Ivonne Batanero, Heather Maloney & Ilana Reynolds.Saturday, December 4, 2010. 11:00 a.m. to noon. | Conversations with: Elizabeth Doud, Heather Maloney, Gean Moreno, David Rohn, Yali Romagoza & Glexis Novoa. 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. | The after-after party’s show | VJ session with Consuelo Castañeda. Consuelo Castañeda is showing a preview of work in progress that will be inaugurated at The Americas Society, NYC (spring 2011).Sunday, December 5, 2010. 10 a.m. to noon. | Ethereal Lab | Leading artist: Maritza Molina. 9:00 p.m to 10:45 p.m. | Performances: Hamlet Lavastida & Yali Romagoza.Location: Inkub8, 2021 NW 1st Place, Miami, FL, 33127. Tel. 305 482 1621 [email protected] For more information visit Visual Dance.
