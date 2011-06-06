The arts transform kids’ lives

If the arts are good for adults, it goes tenfold for kids. Many studies show the positive correlation between students taking art in schools with improved school attendance, grades and, not to mention, helping their self-esteem, problem-solving skills and ability to work with others.

It’s not a news flash that our public schools are struggling, and we are fortunate there is a push at the Arts & Science Council to help fund the arts in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Now that school is ending for the summer, parents and families are looking for art activities for their kids, and the Charlotte area has an abundance of these opportunities.

Having just experienced an excellent student rendition of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” by the Youth Music Ministry of Weddington United Methodist Church, I am reminded of the power of performance. One might argue that in these times of struggling families, communities and schools, our youth need the arts more than ever. Experiencing the arts first hand through participation is about self-expression and living up to one’s potential in a way that is pretty unique.

It was difficult to imagine a group of more than 40 kids — ages ranging from elementary to high school — worked together for six months on this performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Experiencing it first hand reinforced the fact that the arts can transform our lives no matter the age. Although there were many strong voices, watching the standout execution of the characters “Joseph” (played by Drew Goins) and the brother “Reuben” (played by Austin Philemon) left me wondering if I really was watching two 16- year-old teenagers.

There are a variety of theatrical opportunities for kids in our area. In addition to youth groups in local churches, where participation is usually free, there is the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte and ImaginOn. The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte has been around since 1948 and is committed to creating transformational experiences for young people and families while setting a new standard for youth theater. Its summer camps are available for ages 3 to 12th grade. It offers full and partial scholarships for camps, but these are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte opened the door to a new era on October 8, 2005, as it moved from its beloved home on Morehead Street into ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center. A nationally unique collaboration between the Theatre and the Public Library of Charlotte & Mecklenburg County, ImaginOn brings stories to life by combining exceptional theater, literature and programming for young people, all under one roof. Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s first season in ImaginOn brought resounding success, as more than 300,000 program participants broke attendance records.

ImaginOn has a range of other programs for a wide variety of ages. There is no charge to use library services at ImaginOn or participate in drop-in programs. Pre-registration is required for Children’s Theatre classes and some library programs, and tickets are required to see a show.