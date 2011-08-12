The Bakehouse is back

The Bakehouse Art Complex has been doing a good job lately of staying on the art map, with new shows and lectures and events — appropriate timing as it is the nonprofit Bakehouse Art Complex’s 25th anniversary. The complex now incorporates two galleries, along with the artists’ studio spaces, a classroom, a print room, photo lab, jewelry and ceramic studios and welding area.

On Aug. 12, Bakehouse Art Complex is opening three shows. “Mid Summer Night’s Dream” will occupy one gallery, a group show of the work of resident artists; “Cross-Pollinated Signals: Enrique Sendra” is the solo show in the second gallery, from the young Cuban-born painter, which is also his inaugural outing here in Miami.

Finally, Bakehouse Art Complex will be home to the second Sketchy Party, a funky idea from the people behind beachedmiami.com. Its mission is to — yes — have artists sketch every person in Miami; so far, they have created more than 200 portraits. This is how the sketchy guys describe their project: “A small army of local artists will be on hand to do your portrait, or … your ‘Sketchy.’ Sitting for a Sketchy is as FREE as ripped clothing used to be. Entry to the party is also F-R-E-E. If you want to buy your Sketchy, it’ll cost you $30, with the proceeds split evenly between the artists and Sketchy Miami.” There will also be a raffle of Bakehouse Art Complex artists’ works and of a collectible record from Sweat Records.