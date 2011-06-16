The big give with Chevrolet and Bakehouse Art Complex

Fact: You can get something for nothing. Chevrolet and the Bakehouse Art Complex (BAC) reserved two spots, plus space for two dates, for Knight Arts blog readers for the Chevrolet Bakehouse Art Complex Wynwood Tour.

The Chevrolet Bakehouse Art Complex Wynwood Tour will take guests to three different locations in the Wynwood Arts District for art, food and drinks. The tour will give local art enthusiasts the opportunity to meet and connect with fellow Bakehouse Art Complex members, artists, as well as members of the community. With the event sponsored by Chevrolet, there’s no need to set up driving arrangements. The entire group will have the chance to hop into new 2011 Chevrolet vehicles while discovering new places. Art destinations are being kept secret for now, but expect the unexpected.

A total of 12 people will join the Chevrolet grassroots team in South Florida and receive the following compliments of Chevy: Group shuttle in a new 2011 Chevrolet vehicle to each location, complimentary appetizers, drinks and art activities.