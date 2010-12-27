The Billboard Project – Update

Locust Projects’ “Out of the Box” is a new initiative that will increase exposure to contemporary art by sponsoring projects in public locations throughout Miami. The program has officially launched with the Billboard Project, for which internationally renowned artist Liam Gillick has be commissioned to produce artwork for billboards and bus shelters surrounding Miami’s Design District and Miami Beach. Gillick’s work, titled La Aparente Union del Cielo y la Tierra (The Apparent Junction of Earth and Sky), will run for the month of December. Update: Billboard Project has hit the bus – below are updated images of the project on city buses. Local artists – stay tuned for an open call to participate in Locust Projects’ 2011 “Billboard Project!”