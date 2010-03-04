The Challenge Meets the Wizard

Think the Knight Arts Challenge is only for established artists and aspiring adults? Think again and think younger – way younger. A first grade class from Seminole Elementary School recently got to spend an afternoon with the Wizard of Oz courtesy of the Challenge. WSVN channel 7 met up with the kids and Dennis Scholl, the Knight Foundation’s Miami program director, to explore the impact of the experience and the Challenge. Click here to get all the print & video details.