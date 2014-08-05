The Charlotte Ballet’s upcoming season
Dancers Rebecca Carmazzi and David Ingram perform a pas de deux from Dangerous Liaisons. Photo by Peter Zay
With fall just around the corner, the performing arts organizations in the Queen City are gearing up for exciting new seasons. The Charlotte Ballet 2014/2015 season tickets just went on sale August 1st, and the company is billing it as a “history-making season,” which is certainly the case, as it is the first full season since the re-branding and name change of the North Carolina Dance Theatre.
The 2014/2015 season performances include:
- “Dangerous Liaisons”: October 9-11 in the Knight Theater. This ballet is full of exciting drama and passion as the choreography of Sasha Janes enlivens this Parisian tale of aristocrats, seduction, betrayal and manipulation.
- “The Nutcracker”: December 12-23 in the Belk Theater. A Queen City favorite, “The Nutcracker” celebrates the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
- “Innovative Works”: January 30-February 21 at the Center for Dance. This showcase is a chance for choreographers and dancers to present innovative and diverse ballets. Choreographers include Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, Mark Diamond, Sasha Janes and Dwight Rhoden.
- “Peter Pan”: March 12-22 in the Knight Theater. Children love Bonnefoux’s gravity-defying tale of a mischievous boy who never wants to grow up, his sassy sidekick Tinkerbell, and the evil Captain Hook.
- “Contemporary Fusion”: April 23-25 in the Knight Theater. Three unique ballets will be performed this year, including Bonnefoux’s “Dances Brillantes,” Mark Godden’s “Angels in the Architecture,” and a world premiere ballet by Dwight Rhoden.
Subscribing to the Charlotte Ballet guarantees audiences the best deal in savings and seating priority. Subscribers receive a 10 percent discount on additional tickets and can choose to spread out their payment across several months. With four subscription packages to choose from (Premium, Deluxe, Super Standard, Super Select), there are options and price ranges for everyone.
2010 NCDT “Cinderella” Ball Scene. Photo by Peter Zay
