The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra spreads Christmas cheer with holiday concert

“Magic of Christmas.” Photo by John Graham

In this the first week of December, sprinklings of holiday cheer are popping up everywhere. But for many Charlotteans, the season cannot truly begin until attending the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s “Magic of Christmas” concert – a holiday tradition in the Queen City for more than 18 years. Kicking off Thursday, December 4th at 7:30 p.m. in the Belk Theater, the “Magic of Christmas” will run through Sunday, December 7th. Tickets range from $25 to $79, and children 18 and under only pay half the ticket price.

The lovable and energetic Albert-George Schram will return to conduct the orchestra, and American Idol season six finalist Melinda Doolittle will join the Oratorio Singers of Charlotte and Charlotte Children’s Choir as a special guest.

Doolittle is eager to perform in Charlotte, as her mother teaches in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system. “I’m most excited about getting to sing some of my favorite Christmas songs with the amazing Charlotte Symphony, all while being backed by beautiful voices,” she said. “What an honor this is!”

Melinda Doolittle.

The holiday musical selections will include “Mary, Did You Know,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria,” among many more.