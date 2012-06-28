The dogs days of summer may be here…

The dog days of summer may be here, but the maelstrom of cultural events coming up is dizzying. Despite the endless rain, the shows will go on. Here are some recommendations.

“First Man/First Woman”: Love is a treacherous state of mind. Based on the biblical yet timeless story of Adam and Eve, this play documents the guerra civil between the sexes, love and hate and the power of temptation. Written by Matthew Garcia and first time performing arts director by Francesca Toledo, “First Man/First Woman” opens at the South Miami Dade Cultural Center (SMDCC) this Saturday, June 30 at p.m.

“First Man/First Woman” will be performed on Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 1 at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for the general public, $10 for students. At the Black Box Theater, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300. For tickets, email [email protected] or visit www.smdcac.org/shows.html.

Woody Allen needs no introduction, and after his gorgeous “Midnight in Paris,” expectations are high for his latest film “To Rome With Love.” The film, which opens next week on July 6 at our independent film mecca – the Coral Gables Art Cinema – is classic Woody Allen. It flows from his obsession with iconic locations which are just as important, if not more important, than the quirky and supremely flawed characters in his films. The film is all out laughs that explode from a complex web of overlapping story lines. The seemingly odd casting alone makes me want to see the film — Alec Baldwin, Roberto Benigni, Penélope Cruz, Judy Davis, Jesse Eisenberg, Ellen Page and Woody Allen.

“To Rome with Love.”

“To Rome With Love” will be screened on Friday, July 6 at 2:45 p.m. 5 p.m., 7: 15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 7 at 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Sunday, July 8 at 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.; Monday, July 9 through Thursday, July 12 at 2 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. At Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689 or [email protected]; www.gablescinema.com or www.facebook/gablescinema. Parking is available on-site in the covered garage. General admission tickets are $11 at the box office and on the Cinema’s website. Nada Del Amor Me Produce Envidia/(I Don’t Envy Love)

And, there’s more. Make sure you reserve tickets for the 27th annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival (IHTF) of Miami. Beginning July 12 and running through July 29th, the festival will feature an eccentric group of theater companies from Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, Spain and the United States, including Miami’s Teatro Prometeo. The plays will take place in various locations in Miami and Key Biscayne. I’m looking forward to “Nada del Amor Me Produce Envidia” (”I Don’t Envy Love”), which is a musical drama about a cultural phenomenon in Argentina where failed songstresses of the 1930s would become seamstresses. “Nada del Amor Me Produce Envidia” runs Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. at Teatro Prometeo, Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus, 300 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami.

For a peek at the IHTF festival, visit www.teatroavante.com/english/program.aspx. For pricing and tickets call 305-237-3262 or visit www.prometeotheatre.com.