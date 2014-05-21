The Drum Gunz’s “Project ECHO” takes the Downtown music scene to another level

Drum Gunz poster.

Imagine a bunch of deejays, engineers, producers and lyricists from alternative, Hip Hop, rap, pop and house backgrounds coming together to display their love of music in one spot. Well, The Drum Gunz’s “Project ECHO” is just that type of concert. They have made Macon the first stop on this tour. The booked artists are products of Macon, although this scene seems untapped or underground. This group is busting out from down below.

The Drum Gunz’s “Project ECHO” launches on June 12 from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at The 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee, located at 533 Cherry Street in downtown Macon. Of course, The Drum Gunz will be performing. Other live performances include B3, Based Clique Music Group, Stay Gold Ent. and DJ Uh-Oh. All of these artists have worked hard to build their brands in Macon.

Drum Gunz poster.

The club scenes in Macon are not quite ready for their supply of electro, underground Hip Hop, rap, reggae, bass, house and dubstep sounds. They happen to be way ahead of the demand, right now. That’s why they have to choose eclectic venues to let loose. Eventually, our Macon party scene will evolve more into a metro to feed the needs of these type of artists.