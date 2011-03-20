By Stacey Sheiko, Detroit Symphony Orchestra Knight Foundation granted The Detroit Symphony Orchestra $500,000 to host a series of 16 free community concerts titled “The DSO in Your Neighborhood.” Today, the DSO passes along a report from the field…

“The concert was great!,” Deandra, a vocal major from Detroit School of Arts exclaimed following the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s community concert at her high school, “I was a little kid in a candy store!” She laughed as she excitedly mimicked the violin section in a part that caught her attention, “It was so cool.”

Deandra’s reaction was repeated over and over again as the DSO performed 16 free community concerts in Metro Detroit. Officially titled “The DSO in Your Neighborhood,” and made possible through the generosity of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the DSO performed in churches, high school auditoriums and performing arts centers in September 2009 and June 2010. In total, over 7,000 people came out to see the DSO perform. Both weeks concluded with a free concert in Orchestra Hall, which attracted over 3,000 people over the two weeks, so audiences would come to Detroit to see the orchestra perform in their home venue. Overall, the Community Concerts were a success, with many venues boasting sold-out capacity.

In addition, attendees of the Concert of Colors festival were treated to a DSO performance in Orchestra Hall, which was free to the community, in July 2010. Over 8,000 people attended this world music festival and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra was proud to host all three days of celebration, community and music.