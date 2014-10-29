The Field Note Stenographers produce a benefit show to feed the hungry

Field Note Stenographers present a benefit for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank poster.

The Field Note Stenographers are ambassadors for live music shows in Macon. They are a group of writers who critique our town’s live music scene. On November 15 at 6 p.m., they will partner with the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom on 430 Cherry Street to showcase eight bands in an effort to collect can goods for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. All year long, many people encounter a shortage of money that may force them to cut back on a basic need like a meal. The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank helps people with such problems throughout the year. However, during the holiday seasons, the demand for food increases.

Therefore, it’s great that a group of eight bands would perform to help such a cause. The Field Note Stenographers and the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom have created an awesome lineup of well-known bands that have a strong fan base in the Middle Georgia area. These bands include Roly Bots, Justin Cutway, Dalmatian, Aaron Irons, Maryex, Madre Padre, Widow Pills and Floco Torres. This benefit show will consist of an array of genres from alternative to pop.

Let’s start with the Roly Bots, a space age rock ‘n roll band. Justin Cutway will pull out his acoustic guitar and sing a song for you. Dalmatian labels itself neo G-folk rock stars; Aaron Irons rocks out with his voice and a guitar; Maryex is an alternative band. Moving right along, we’ll zoom in on the deep voices and funky sounds that describe the rock group Madre Padre. Widow Pills displays a combination of blues, country and punk rock in its music. Finally, Floco Torres will groove the crowd with alternative hip hop.