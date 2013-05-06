The Grapevine returns to perform at Second Sunday in Washington Park

Mark your calendars: May 12 will mark the return of The Grapevine to the Second Sunday stage in Washington Park. That day also happens to be Mother’s Day, so get your gifts now and then invite Mom to the park for a Mother’s Day concert. The concert begins at 6 p.m., and admission is always free.

According to the band’s website, The Grapevine has been electrifying audiences since 1987. The group is a popular party band with a wide selection of music, horns and crowd interaction. In 2000, they were named Band of the Year by the Atlanta Society of Entertainers.

Second Sunday concerts are presented by the College Hill Alliance on the second Sunday of the month, April-September, in Macon’s Washington Park. Along with being a great way to spend an evening, this concert series is a key part of a community revitalization effort in Macon.

Bring your mothers, friends, blankets and lawn chairs, but leave the tents and grills at home. Pack a picnic or purchase food and drinks on site. Then relax and enjoy the music.