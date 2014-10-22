The hip hop legend Slick Rick performs at the Cox Capitol Theatre

Slick Rick.

If you were born in the 1970s, more than likely, your teenage life was touched by music from Slick Rick. Nevertheless, many people of all ages and from different backgrounds have rocked out to the tunes of Slick Rick, also known as MC Ricky D, Rick the Ruler and Uncle Ricky. All of these nicknames for this artist spun from his real name, which is Richard Walters. Well, no matter what you call him, Slick Rick will be performing live at the Cox Capitol Theatre on October 30. The doors will open at 8 p.m., and the show will start shortly afterwards.

With such a legend performing, this will definitely be a night to remember. The Cox Capitol Theatre will never be the same, after being graced with Slick Rick and a mass amount of true hip hop fans in the building. If the walls could talk, they’d be discussing how many Adidas and Kangols were worn at one event. Some folks may even step out with the big fat gold chains and hoop earrings. Almost everyone’s lips will be reciting the words to each classic hit performed by Slick Rick, especially songs like, “Children’s Story,” “Hey Young World,” “La Di Da Di,” “Street Talkin’,” “Teenage Love” and “The Show,” just to name a few. His lyrics ride to the melodic beats of each song as he raps. From the album “Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew” to “Slick Rick: The Art of Storytelling,” Slick Rick keeps the essence of oratorical skills alive by clearly stating his words, while he narrates about many topics.

Of Jamaican descent, Slick Rick was born in London. At the age of 12, he was introduced to the Brooklyn borough of New York, and that’s where he started meeting people who would help influence his climax in the hip hop game. Dana Dane was one of the first ones, then he became a part of the Get Fresh Crew with Doug E. Fresh. The rest is history. Afterwards, he made his solo entrance in the hip hop industry. Life has presented many tribulations to the rapper. He has escaped such instances like being hit by a bullet, thrown in jail, and almost exiled to London. Throughout it all, he still managed to produce albums. Actually, these experiences birthed more content for the storyteller to deliver with his rapping. His work doesn’t stop with his own productions. Many mainstream artists like Jay-Z, Nas and Raekwon have collaborated with him in musical compositions. Many old and new rappers have also made reference to Slick Rick, as well as sampled his grind in their music.