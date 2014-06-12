The Knight Masterworks 2014-15 season is going to be a beautiful drag

The 2014-2015 season of the Knight Masterworks Signature Dance Series gets a boost with the addition of three innovative global dance companies. The Masterworks Season, which opens October 25th at the Arsht Center, features the Tel-Aviv based Batsheva Dance Company, Ballet Nacional de España and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Deca Dance. Photo by Gadi Dagon

High-energy, primal, intimate, moving and daring. These are the words that come to mind when viewing clips of “Deca Dance,” a monumental work from Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company Artistic Director Ohad Nahrin. “Deca Dance” is a breathtaking composition of Nahrain’s seminal works that span his entire career. A new version of “Deca Dance” opens the Masterworks Season on October 25 and 26.

From November 6-9, the ever popular and always sold out Ballet Nacional de España returns to Miami with “Sorolla,” an opulent performance by director Antonio Najarro. The production, inspired by the Spanish landscape, brings to life the colors, traditions, costumes, sounds and flavors of each region with cinematic quality.

The “Trocks.” Photo by Sascha Vaugn

On February 16 (2015), prepare for camp and kitsch with the garishly sexy Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. The “Trocks” are an all-male drag ballet company that satirizes and skewers the sanctity of ballet. “Swan Lake,” watch out. The “Trocks” will, without a doubt, dazzle the audience with their flair. Laughter is encouraged.

There isn’t a better way to close the Knight Masterworks Season than with flamenco. On Thursday, March 12th (2015), during the first evening of the Flamenco Festival Miami, flamenco queen Sara Baras and her dance company, the Flamenco Ballet, will take the stage with a vibrant fusion of traditional and modern flamenco.