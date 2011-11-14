The Light Factory’s Luminaries Lecture Series

The Light Factory’s first special guest for the Luminaries Lecture Series is Danny Lyon, photographer and artist featured in Streetwise: Masters of 60s Photography. The lecture is happening Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7pm and the location has been set for the UNC Charlotte Center City building, located at 320 E. 9th Street at the corner of East Ninth and Brevard in the 2nd floor auditorium. Admission will cost $5 for non-members and will be free for students and members of The Light Factory. Interested to learn more about Danny Lyon? Check out our webpage dedicated to the Luminaries Lecture Series, where you can find more about Streetwise and The Light Factory’s special partnership with Collaborative Arts Theatre’s upcoming production of Time Stands Still, a play about a photographer and a foreign correspondent learning to adjust to being home after covering conflict.