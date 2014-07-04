The McColl Center for Visual Art.

Almost a month ago now the McColl Center for Visual Art underwent a partial transformation, changing its name to the McColl Center for Art + Innovation. “As part of our 15-Year Anniversary Celebration, we are recalibrating, recreating, and reimagining….We are dedicated to empowering artists to advance community and change lives through art,” announced their e-mail blast. The McColl Center also introduced a new website.

With all this change, the McColl Center’s mission has not; it will continue its commitment to artists, the creative process and community engagement. Also continuing to shape the Center’s activities are the Spheres of Impact: beauty, business innovation, craft, design and architecture, education, environment, health, international, social justice and technology. This summer’s artists-in-residence reflect these spheres. They include:

Austin Ballard, April 2014-March 2015, Design + Architecture: Ballard, a sculptor drawing on the tradition of woodcraft and joinery, will expand on themes of “falling architecture” for outdoor spaces while at the McColl Center.

Betsy Birkner, April 2014-March 2015, Craft: Trained as a painter and a successful graphic designer, Birkner now works in ceramics to address social stereotypes of feminine beauty, using the coat-of-armor as a metaphor for the protection and concealment of self.

Ruganzu Bruno, April-August 2014, Environment: Bruno is an eco-artist from Uganda committed to transforming space, waste and environments to support healthy childhoods. While at the McColl Center, he will create a sculptural play element for the Brightwalk community.

Stacey Davidson, April-August 2014, Beauty: Davidson explores the traditions of portraiture in a variety of media, including three dimensional doll forms, which she uses to reflect the complexity of human emotion, delusions, foibles and weakness.

Andy McMillan, April-August 2014, Social Justice: McMillan, a photographer with a substantial portfolio of editorial projects for the likes of the New York Times, Essence and Mother Jones, will embark on a new series at the Center exploring Civil War-era photographs.

Jon Prichard, April-August 2014, Beauty: Prichard’s practice incorporates performance art, elaborate costumes, dance and sculptural elements to represent altered psychological states and chaotic situations. During his residency, Prichard will explore and document the area’s urban structures.

Rosalia Torres-Weiner, April-August 2014, Social Justice & International: Torres-Weiner, a painter, muralist and storyteller, draws on her Mexican heritage to address pertinent issues faced by immigrant populations, especially deportation. While at the McColl Center, she will work on completing an illustrated children’s book called “The Magic Kite.”

Before the summer ends, take the chance to visit these artists in their studios and view their work at the next Open Studio Saturday, July 12th.