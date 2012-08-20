“The Merchant of Venice” playbill.

Now through August 26th, audiences can enjoy a free performance of “The Merchant of Venice” at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square during the Charlotte Shakespeare Festival. Performances occur Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

“The Merchant of Venice,” a play by William Shakespeare, follows a typical 16th century Italian plot line with recognizable characters of the fair lady, poor suitor, and rich merchant. The Venetian setting and marriage plot are much like Shakespeare’s early comedies, but the character of Portia, whose heroine act saves the Merchant’s life, and the complex character of Shylock, mark this play unique.

Left to right: Jonavan Adams as Gratiano, Tim Sailer as Bassanio and Chad Calvert as Antonio. Photo by Austin Caine

Not surprisingly then, the characters of Portia and Shylock played by Brandi Nicole Feemster and Christian Casper, respectively, run away with the show. Casper’s Shylock is largely stoic and proud, but his deliverance of “I am a Jew. Hath not a Jew eyes?” speech elicits compassion from the audience and a felt realization of the prejudice he has endured. Of course by the end of the speech, Shylock’s likability is diminished by his thrust for revenge. Feemster plays Portia with playfulness and a clear understanding of her position in life as a wealthy heiress unable to choose her husband or her destiny. While the romance between Portia and Bassanio is lackluster at best, the cast emphasizes “Merchant’s” status as a comedy, playing the comedic twists in the final scenes well.

Christian Casper as Shylock. Photo by Austin Caine

The play is co-directed by Elise Wilkinson and Joe Copley, who are also the founders of the Collaborative Arts Theatre, which surrendered its name to the Charlotte Shakespeare brand this year. A well constructed set with Venetian signifiers made an excellent background for the play, not to mention the awesome setting the McGlohon Theater provides with its colorful stained glass, rich velvet seats and Byzantine dome. A few well-chosen wardrobe pieces like Bassanio’s doublet with puffy slashed sleeves and Portia’s richly colored gown suggested the opulence of the period.

Front of McGlohon Theater.