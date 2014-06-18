The Middle Georgia Art Association shows off two exhibits in one month

Middle Georgia Art Association opening reception.

The Middle Georgia Art Association is a non-profit organization that has been nurturing visual artists in the heart of Georgia since 1967. This month, the gallery will host its monthly exhibit, which is titled “Tea Time” and features various artists. In addition, they will also present a special one-man exhibit by guest artist Dewayne Kendrick, “DynOmite.” The artists’ works will be on display and for sale for a month. The opening reception happens on June 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Middle Georgia Art Association’s gallery at 2330 Ingleside Avenue.

MGAA logo.

This organization’s realm is beyond the walls of the gallery. They partner with local businesses like the Market City Café to showcase selected artists paintings and sculptures with a price tag attached. Moreover, Market City Café is a beautiful downtown restaurant to accent with crafts. It sits in the center of Downtown and has a heavy flow of patrons from all walks of life, which is a positive factor for artists who are trying to brand and sell their work.

Middle Georgia Art Association classes.

The Middle Georgia Art Association also coordinates local festivals that create another opportunity for visual artists to sell their pieces. A couple of festivals they are well-known for are the Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival and the Winter Arts Festival. The association caters to illustrious creators of all ages with arts education programs and sessions that help them to become better with their designs.