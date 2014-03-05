The Moonhanger Group creates a sense of vibrancy in Macon

The Moonhanger Group has been booking some banging shows since taking over management of the Cox Capitol Theatre. I don’t know what kind of magic dust they’ve been sprinkling, but it seems to be creating a powerful sense of vibrancy in downtown Macon.

I’m thinking the chemistry lies behind smart business people who know how to create a team that functions efficiently. They amaze me by throwing these well- attended shows during the early part of the week on Mondays and/or Tuesdays in our little ole town of Macon. On top of running The Rookery and Dovetail, two of my favorite downtown eateries, they also cater the menu at the Cox Capitol Theatre concerts. And, anytime you hear of the Moonhanger Group catering an event, make sure you attend, if for nothing else but the food. On another note, keep your ears to the ground about their latest food venture. It’s going to literally rock your world, especially if you know about Macon’s music legacy.

Now, let’s get down to the nitty gritty. On March 24 at 8 p.m., Moonhanger and Foundry Entertainment present Leon Russell with Shonna Tucker and Eye Candy. Leon Russell is a 71-year-old musician from Lawton, Okla. who has been playing music since age four. He’s managed to do everything in this industry from songwriting, performing, arranging and starting a solo career more than 40 years ago. He is a down-to-earth country, folk, R&B and rock artist who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Shonna Tucker and Eye Candy.

Then, there’s Shonna Tucker and Eye Candy, who will also be on the ticket. She’s from the great music-making town of Muscle Shoals, Ala. Tucker is a woman who knows how to play the bass and entertain her audience with rock and folk in a heartfelt kind of way. Eye Candy is her band. You definitely can’t forget a band with a name like that.

Leon Russell – singer/songwriter.