The Ordway announces plans for a $75 million expansion

Once completed, the Concert Hall will dramatically expand opportunities for performance and rehearsal space at the center, both for the Ordway’s own theatrical and musical programming and that of its three principle partners (all of them Knight Arts grantees): Minnesota Opera, the Schubert Club and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.

In the press announcement, Ordway C.E.O. and President Patricia Mitchell is quoted as saying, “Scheduling the use of the Ordway is complicated, and it historically has been a difficult task to balance the needs of its four main users. The problem of access can be considered a sign of success, as there is more quality programming for the community than there is time in the Ordway. The new Concert Hall is a permanent solution to the scheduling challenge — benefitting all of the Arts Partnership organizations, but most importantly, the broader community.”

This announcement of the landmark’s imminent renovation and expansion comes in the wake of a recent, anonymous donation of $5 million, which put the Arts Partners’ fundraising efforts for the new space beyond the two-thirds point; the partnership has currently raised more than $51 million of the $75 million goal of its capital campaign, and is hoping to gather the remaining funds by March 2012, so construction can begin this spring.