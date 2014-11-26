“The Other and I” film and panel discussion

By Caridad Castro, Miami Dade College Liberal Arts & Sciences Department “Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the Florida Humanities Council or the National Endowment Humanities.” Photo by Alejandro Leyva

In The Matrix, the characters and settings are made up in a fictional universe which includes animation, comics, and video games. The film features references to many philosophical and religious ideas. Some of those influences include anime, Hong Kong action films, and mythologies. In The Matrix they make several references to recent films and literature, and to historical myths and philosophy including, Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, and Judaism. The film’s plot resembles Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, René Descartes’s Evil Demon Hypothesis, and Marxist social theory.

Following the film presentation, Hialeah Campus faculty Prof. Victor Calderin, Prof. Jose Donis, and Dr. Alex Gancedo led a panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Caridad Castro. The event was held at the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah, Florida. Those who participated commented:

The discussion helped the audience see the many hidden messages in the movie.

The program and discussion provided a means by which the audience could connect the message of the film to their daily lives.

The discussion was valuable because it allowed those present to share opinions and different points of view.

The participants enjoyed the discussion of the pros and cons of technology.

The panelists brought up argumentative subjects which allowed the audience to be open to others’ opinions.

The panelists provided a comfortable environment where everyone felt comfortable speaking.

The film, Elysium, is about the Earth in the year 2154. Earth is overpopulated and polluted. Most of the Earth’s citizens live in poverty, with little food, technology or medical care. The wealthiest live in a place called Elysium, in which the rich and powerful have clean houses, nature and medical care. They have medical devices which can cure diseases, reverse the aging process and even grow new body parts. There is a disproportionate difference between the rich and the poor citizens. This film explores political and sociological themes, such as immigration, overpopulation, health care, exploitation, the justice system, and class issues.

Following the film presentation, Hialeah Campus faculty Prof. Jose Donis, Dr. Sergio Gonzalez, Dr. Ivonne Lamazares led a panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Caridad Castro. Those who participated commented: