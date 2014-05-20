The return of UNRIVALED! to the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art

By Barbara Johnson Ross, Ohr-Ohr’O’Keefe Museum of Art

The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art initiated the annual Unrivaled High School Art Competition in 2002 before moving to its new museum campus in Biloxi, Mississippi. Now that the museum is in its permanent location, the juried competition will be held again each year. This year’s juror was Biloxi artist Paulette Dove and participants for the 5th Annual Unrivaled High School Art Competition came from high schools in Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Gautier, Hattiesburg and Vicksburg. Nineteen works from seven high schools were represented. The artwork was required to be three-dimensional and the students were very creative. In addition to wheel-thrown, glazed pottery, there was hand-built ceramic sculpture, coiled ceramic vessels, and a variety of unique sculpture using fabric, plaster, panty hose and wire.

Meghan Biggs from St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs was awarded Best of Show, Abigail Smith from Gautier High School in Gautier won First Place, Maria Zuniga from Hattiesburg High School won second place, and Baxter Richardson from Warren Central High School in Vicksburg won Third Place.

The exhibition was funded by Mississippi Power Company. The opening reception was held on a storm night, but was very well attended. The artwork will be on display through May 31, 2014.

Attendees at the opening reception with artwork in the background

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum volunteer Alan Bradley in front of high school artwork

Executive Director, Kevin O’Brien, and volunteer Evelyn Dorn presented cash awards for Best of Show, First Place, Second Place and Third Place and certificates and family passes to the museum were given to all participants.

Jonathan Hart and Jaime Coon, art teachers from Vicksburg, Mississippi, brought a school bus full of students to the opening reception.