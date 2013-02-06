The Schubert Club’s Arts Ambassadors: Theoroi

By Tessa Retterath, Theoroi

A program of The Schubert Club, Theoroi is a select group of arts ambassadors ages 21-35 who attend a curated series of arts events and spread the word through social media. Theoroi had a busy couple months in December and January. On December 3, the Theoroi group attended an Accordo concert at Christ Church Lutheran and had the opportunity to spend some time chatting with musicians Ruggero Allifranchini, Steve Copes, Benjamin Hochman and executive and artistic director of The Schubert Club, Barry Kempton.

The Theoroi group had a discussion with the Accordo musicians prior to the performance

Theoroi member Dane Stimart, described the event on Facebook:

Last month the Theoroi group went to see several principal Orchestra players perform at a local church in Minneapolis. With the Minneapolis Orchestra lockout still in effect, musicians are continuing to perform in small settings around the twin cities to keep them busy, but also, to continue to allow the public to enjoy their talent. Although this group “Accordo”, composed of both Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra principal players Rebecca Albers, Ruggero Allifranchini, Steven Copes, Erin Keefe, Kyu-Young Kim, Maiya Papach, Anthony Ross, and Ronald Thomas was formed back in 2009, their classical and contemporary chamber music left the Christ Church Lutheran completely sold out. An hour interview with the humble energetic musicians beforehand made it very clear these musicians loved their work, and were determined to share, create, and develop their passion, lockout or no lockout. In addition, several members were flying nationally and international, meeting up with other groups for recordings, exposure, and further collaboration. If you’re looking to catch a bold and vibrant musical performance by some outstanding musicians, check out their upcoming performances.

On January 8, the group went to The Schubert Club’s International Artist Series recital featuring cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan. The group started the evening with a backstage tour of the Ordway and ended the evening discussing the performance over drinks at Pazzaluna across the park.

Theoroi Members had the opportunity to explore the Ordway’s backstage prior to the performance

Theoroi member Jeff Lin describes the evening on his blog, jefflin.net as follows:

Most classical music performances involve ensembles or orchestras, where several musicians take the stage. The Schubert Club’s International Artist Series turns the focus to the individual, where concertgoers are offered an opportunity to not only enjoy great music, but also to really get to know an artist through his or her performance. Tonight’s show featuring Alisa Weilerstein was no exception. Weilerstein’s solo career has taken her around the globe. Her stop in St. Paul was a rare opportunity to enjoy the music of Beethoven, Barber, Stravinsky, and Rachmaninoff, brought to life by an artist who has emerged as one of the most accomplished and engaging solo cellists of the next generation.