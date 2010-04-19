The State of the Arts in Miami-Dade County
There’s still time for you to reserve your spot for the annual Miami-Dade County State of the Arts address given by the Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Council, Adolfo Henriques. Our county has what I’m willing to wager is the strongest support for the arts of any in the country, largely because of the way our Cultural Affairs department has blended political savvy, diplomacy, and art smarts. Come see for yourself — or if you can’t make it, stop back here tomorrow for a report.
Adolfo Henriques presents the State of the Arts 2010 Miami-Dade County address at 4pm on Monday, April 19 at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center County Commission Chamber, 111 Northwest First Street, Second Floor, Miami. Call 305-375-4634 for reservations. www.miamidadearts.org
