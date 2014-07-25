The Swamp at Miami Book Fair International 2014

CALL FOR PROPOSALS

The love child of Jimbo’s and the Delano Hotel, The Swamp will be a pop-up lounge featuring Florida stories and writers, music, and other arts. The Fair will invite literary and arts groups in Miami and other parts of the state to curate individual nights, assuring that each evening at The Swamp is an event, and that those events reflect the personalities animating Florida’s, and specifically Miami’s, cultural scene. At the heart of each event will be local and visiting authors whose works explore the beauty, contradictions, uniqueness and “weirdness” of life in Florida.

The Swamp will map a new literary Florida for visitors and locals to discover. Music and libations with a Florida feel will be part of the experience. The setting will reflect The Swamp’s “parents.” Plans call for working with local designers/artists to achieve the perfect environment.

HAVE A PROJECT IDEA FOR THE SWAMP?

We are particularly interested in innovative events and interdisciplinary collaborations that use multimedia approaches. Projects using languages other than English will be considered. Events or projects that are not designed to happen on stage inside the venue during the week of Book Fair, but embody the spirit of The Swamp, and are designed to happen before, or that are not performance based, will also be considered.

Proposals should include:

Organizer name and complete contact information

Name of group(s) or organization

Names of all proposed participants, including brief author/artist bios and CV

A one-paragraph (or 300 words) description of proposed event, including title, type of event, equipment or technology required, and how the event will reflect Florida’s cultural or literary landscape