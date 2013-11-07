The tales time can tell

But make sure you spend some time in the room with works from Manny Prieres, his first solo outing at a museum, “It Was a Pleasure To Burn.” They are a book-cover series that he made from graphite and gouache on paper, all of them similarly colored in gray and silver, all of them the same size — very aesthetically pleasing. But the covers are all of books that were at some point in time controversial or even censored. Today, some of them look pretty tame — “Time” has taken its course on what is acceptable for consumption. Not to give too much away, but one of the covers is “The Catcher In the Rye,” J.D. Salinger’s classic novel of teenager angst and confusion; another one is … The Holy Bible.