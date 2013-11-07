The tales time can tell
The exhibit “Time” that just opened at the Bass Museum has a number of interesting elements to it, including the room of queer curiosities from Hernan Bas.
But make sure you spend some time in the room with works from Manny Prieres, his first solo outing at a museum, “It Was a Pleasure To Burn.” They are a book-cover series that he made from graphite and gouache on paper, all of them similarly colored in gray and silver, all of them the same size — very aesthetically pleasing. But the covers are all of books that were at some point in time controversial or even censored. Today, some of them look pretty tame — “Time” has taken its course on what is acceptable for consumption. Not to give too much away, but one of the covers is “The Catcher In the Rye,” J.D. Salinger’s classic novel of teenager angst and confusion; another one is … The Holy Bible.
Detail from Stephan Tugrul at Under the Bridge.
At Under the Bridge in North Miami, another solo show deals with time too, from Stephan Tugrul “10 Past Forever.” The passage of time marks every aspect of human existence — universal time, hourly time, aging time. Different cultures handle time in vastly different ways as well, some seemingly ignoring it, others slavishly following it. Tugrul, who has Turkish background, is interested in how various interpretations and interactions with time affects us as people and our human condition. His show closes this Sunday.
“It Was a Pleasure To Burn” runs through Feb. 23 at the Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bassmuseum.org. “10 Past Forever” runs through Sunday, Nov. 10, with a closing reception from noon until 3 p.m. at Under the Bridge gallery, 12425 N.E. 13th Ave. (ground floor), North Miami; 305-987-4437.
