The week in art

Rune Guneriussen.

Art just doesn’t want to slow down in this town. Sure there was a lull after Basel during the New Year’s break, but it was just that – art is roaring back in February.

There have been openings all week, a trend that will continue through this weekend, and then next week the second Art Wynwood will unveil itself as well.

But let’s start with tomorrow’s Second Saturday exhibits.

The two-person show from Los Angeles-based artists at the Snitzer gallery may be the last one in this Wynwood space – Fredric Snitzer is closing up this space and moving on, to a destination as yet unknown. Roy Dowell has been exhibiting since 1976, with works that suggest a graphic-design base, but also some old-school Cubism. Here he will show one painting and eight collages. Alexander Kroll, who received his MFA in 2008, will reveal four large-scale paintings, also loosely abstract with representational aspects.

Felice Grodin and Carlos Villanueva.

Across the street from Snitzer at the relatively new Waltman Ortega gallery, another two-person show opens, this time both photography. In the main room is “A Clear Epical Dominance” from a Norwegian photographer Rune Guneriussen. He creates temporary installations, heavy on light or lighted objects, and documents them with his camera. In the project room a Catalan, Aleix Plademunt, also photographs installations – in his case, he sets ups chairs, literally hundreds of them, as an intervention on a landscape. There is something vaguely Christo here.

At Diana Lowenstein Fine Arts: another double-solo show. The most familiar artist is Felice Grodin, whose distinct works are often influenced by her architectural background, in that she explores structures and cartographies. Spanish artist Santiago Villanueva provides some sculpture to the Second Saturday outing – he calls his show “Soft and Touch Therapy.”

Taking a little break, on Sunday the alternative, artist-run spaces of Bridge red and Under the Bridge will be opening, two places that like to highlight under-exposed or under-represented artists. Upstairs at Bridge Red: Ward Shelley, Judith Page and Debbie Schneider; downstairs, Under the Bridge a solo show from Marilyn Gottlieb-Roberts.