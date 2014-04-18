”The Wizard of Oz” is coming to the Akron Civic Theatre

Years ago it seemed like close to every Easter season the movie version of “The Wizard of Oz” would be on television. Nowadays you can see a live take on the movie and Frank Baum book in dance form when Ballet Theatre of Ohio (BTO) brings artistic director Christine Meneer’s full-length ballet production of Dorothy and Toto’s tale to the Akron Civic Theatre stage on May 3-4.

Meneer brings out her chestnut of a ballet every four years or so, after another audience has come along to see it for the first time and those who have been can see it again and remember some of their favorite parts.

Ballet Theatre of Ohio, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Meneer not only choreographed the work but serves as costume designer for this production. She gave lots of credit in a telephone interview to a wonderful group of seamstresses who worked diligently on her designs for over 140 different – and elaborately conceived – costumes. According to Meneer, they are “over the top” as they tend to be with her.

One costume “looks like a tornado” Meneer added, and the person in it will whirl and twirl across the stage as thunderous music plays in the background. Music is a special feature that Meneer works conscientiously on for her story ballets.

For “The Wizard of Oz” she has compiled a collection of “various ballet music” recordings and mixed them to match the action and characters in performance. “The music sounds like it was made for the ballet,” Meneer offered. “You can hear Glinda [the good witch from the North danced by Kim Smart] twinkling, the Munchkins tiptoeing in flowers, and the Tin Man clanging” in the music. “It all works perfectly” Meneer said.

Three major sets actually mirror the narrative line of the three-act ballet. Act I features Dorothy leaving Kansas and landing in Munchkin Land as she meets those characters and ends with her teaming up with her three traveling and eager-to-see-the-wizard friends – the Scarecrow (danced by Gary Lenington); the Cowardly Lion (danced by Kelly Meneer); and, the Tin Man (danced by ever popular area dancer Damien Highfield).

Land of the Poppies scene, “The Wizard of Oz,” Ballet Theatre of Ohio.

Act II, Meneer noted, covers the action for the travelers going through the Land of Poppies and ending up in the Witch’s Castle, where they see the likes of the flying monkeys and soldiers. Here they meet the Wicked Witch of the West (danced by Amy Ott), who dissolves into oblivion at the end of the act.

Witches Castle, “The Wizard of Oz,” Ballet Theatre of Ohio.

Act III takes place in Emerald City as part of “the huge celebration” that all is well in their land, Meneer said. Story ballets require acting talent as well as dancing technique.

Meneer gave huge credit to Jerry Burr, former professor dance at The University of Akron. He has provided “the charm of the ballet” Meneer has said. Burr’s “mastery of the art of pantomime in dance makes it possible for all ages to easily follow the story without words,” Meneer has noted.