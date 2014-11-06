Actors Finn and Blamy in Theatre Charlotte’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The Queen’s City community theater, Theatre Charlotte, has succeeded again in presenting a stirring production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Harper Lee’s novel is one of the most popular coming-of-age stories in Southern literature, and therefore any adaptation–whether for the stage or screen–has much to live up to in order to meet audiences’ own memories and imaginings of the narrative. Under the direction of Charles LaBorde and through the adaptation of Chirstopher Sergel, the cast and crew of this production created an enthralling show that highlighted the universal themes of the story that have a strong relevance today.

Trial scene in Theatre Charlotte’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Tackling life in 1930s Jim Crow Alabama, “To Kill a Mockingbird” follows the trial of Tom Robinson, accused of raping a white woman, and the repercussions for his white lawyer, Atticus Finch, and his children, Jean Louise (better known as Scout) and Jim. Sergel’s version of the story uses an adult Jean Louise (Paula Baldwin) reliving these past events to echo Lee’s authorial voice and narrate the play. While at times this narration helps explain the action and deepen our own reflection on the unfairness and hatred of racism, it often proves distracting and stultifying. Baldwin does skillfully portray the common childhood mistake of misjudging parents and the regret of misunderstanding that comes with adulthood.

Baldwin in Theatre Charlotte’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Ailey Finn, who played young Scout, offered a great version of this beloved character, portraying the character’s gregarious nature, stubborn curiosity and childhood innocence. Finn had a strong stage presence and adept comedic timing. The other child actors, Liam Pearce and Will Giannuzzi, deserve notable mentions as well, as does Devin Clarke for his portrayal of Tom and Corlis Hayes as Calpurnia, whose booming scolding was quite authentic. Dave Blamy, who played Atticus, offered one of the best performances, highlighting the character’s kind but firm nature with the aloof nobility of a heroic character that just does not fit in with his community.