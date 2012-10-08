Segment Bowl by Charles Breese. Photo courtesy of the Charlotte Art League

Most of us take our sight for granted. We see a beautiful Impressionist painting and immediately can enjoy the variation in color and play of light or we look at a marble sculpture and admire the curves and lines of the form. Rarely do we stop to wonder about how those who cannot see experience the visual arts. But the Charlotte Art League (CAL) is thinking about just that.

As part of Art Beyond Sight Awareness Month the Charlotte Art League is exhibiting its annual exhibition of tactile art. “There’s More to Art Than Meets the Eye” features art by visually impaired and sighted artists with tactile qualities, recognizing that art can be experienced by those who cannot see it. Two hundred venues worldwide participate in this awareness initiative started by Art Education for the Blind, whose mission is to make the art world accessible to those with sight loss. “There’s More to Art” is just one initiative of CAL to make art more accessible; the League also partners with the Metrolina Association for the Blind to teach weekly art classes to the visually impaired.

Bowl by Charles Breese. Photo courtesy of the Charlotte Art League

It is a rare opportunity to hear a gallery tell visitors “please do touch the art,” and at this CAL exhibition that is the message. “There’s More to Art” opened on October 5th and can be viewed and touched until October 26th. One of the featured artists is Charles Breese of Concord, who lost his vision in 2006. Unable to give up his love of carpentry, Breese learned how to turn wood on a lathe and now makes turned bowls out of oak, maple, magnolia and cherry among other woods. His work is richly textured with complex forms and patterns; it begs to be touched.

Attend CAL’s October exhibition, and find out what happens when you experience art beyond sight.