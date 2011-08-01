This is our sound: On Q Productions’ third season

Music is a universal language, and African-American music packs a rich heritage with numerous styles and traditions. On Q Performing Arts, Inc. may be about the minority experience, but it’s for all people. It was so good to see the audience at its season three preview reflected this.

Although the Friday, July 29 performance was an introduction and teaser, if you will, to the five performances that are to come, the McGlohon Theatre show was entertaining and inspiring, and a good time was had by all. On Q is beginning its third year in residence at The Blumenthal. It is the only African-American company represented.

Its five shows this season travel through African-American influence on music. “This is our sound. This is our lives. This is our music.” These words offered up during the season preview sum up this year’s focus. These rich, diverse musical textures weave through opera, gospel, blues, jazz, rock and hip-hop. The best part of the preview was experiencing music from all these eras put together by a small group of multitalented performers.

Quentin “Q” Talley, the company’s founder and Poetry Slam powerhouse, and equally diverse performer Boris “Bluz” Rogers hosted the show. Tiffaney Moore Borgelin added sweet emotive female musical roots to the piano and a musical performance by Rudy Currence stirred the audience. Together, they pulled the audience through the generations, in and out of the many genres of music that will be explored this season. There was a different energy in this auditorium than other, more traditional, performances. These artists encouraged audience participation, they got us excited and swayed us into moving with the music. This is yet another reason to make sure you experience an On Q production this season: it will move you, on numerous levels.

Currence was simply amazing in his ability to seamlessly move through these different styles of music, while having a great time with the other performers and keeping the audience entertained. Rarely have I seen a young performer (Currence is only 26) with such diverse musical talent. He moved through the breadth of musical forms with an ease and power that rarely comes from a young musician. At night’s end, Currence played an original song of his and had the audience singing the chorus. It felt reminiscent of performances by greats like Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder.