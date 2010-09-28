This Space, a New Frontier

“And Yet Another Wayward Landscape,” a solo outing from Sinisa Kukec, feels more like another-worldly, all-engulfing landscape when you walk into the large exhibition space filled to the brim — literally — with his work at the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood. His biomorphic forms, resembling either molecular structures or

inter-planetary debris, bubble up from the floor, down from the ceiling, out from the walls.

Through mirrored and light pieces and the reflection bouncing off some of the shiny, large sculptures, the space is abuzz with movement and kinetic energy.

There is a lot here to take in, so take your time. Some of the Croatian-born artist’s large works are crafted from porcelain or plaster, mixed in with found objects, and the total effect suggests that they are growing or morphing. Painted in metallic greens and reds, these are the most prominent works in the show.

But also sprouting from the walls and ceiling are much smaller sculptures, such as one made from coins interestingly titled “Money, 1997-2010, 50 cents passed through my body.” Or one made from plexiglass and a window decal called “Bride and Echo.” Reflective of the exhibit’s theme, literally and metaphorically, is a piece on the ceiling made from mirror and wood, with the title “Self Portrait as a Horizon.”

Navigating through the almost 50 works here can feel a little overwhelming, but clearly, as in a navigation of any complex universe, this is intentional. Kukec describes his wayward landscape this way: “My artwork creates and inhabits a sad and beautiful space of interpretation that at one moment encourages conscious critical dialogue and at another draws on its own subconscious, intuitive logic.”

In another gallery, Stephan Tugrul’s collages at initial glance appear as paintings, but on closer inspection are pictures and images cut from pop culture sources and reformed into their own, particular pop culture statements. The results of “En Masse” are a “visual choreography, generating curious scenarios.”

Back in North Miami, tomorrow night MOCA will inaugurate its “Spotlight” evenings, a discussion program that brings together creative types from different fields. The first is called “The Necessity of the Narrative,” featuring artist Christy Gast, poet P. Scott Cunningham, and filmmaker Lucas Leyva, at 7:00 p.m.