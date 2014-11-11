‘thisishappening’ ends with explosive finale

“Winter Wolf and Shadow Wolf” from Really Large Numbers.

Kind of like fireworks, Emerson Dorsch is finishing off its innovative programming, called “thisishappening,” with an explosion of happenings all this week. Writers, performers and visual artists from here and across the country will transform the outdoor courtyard garden into a unique project space each day though Sunday.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Rob Goyanes – a locally based writer – will ask “100 Questions” for an interactive evening about the relevance and quality of art. Is art today more a lucrative commodity than a vehicle for cutting edge expression? And is it even good?

On Thursday, L.A.-based Micol Hebron will hold a kind of round-robin drawing event called “Three-Stage Transfer Drawing,” where artists and participants reinterpret and transfer an initial image.

Friday, the New York duo Really Large Numbers will present “Winter Wolf and Shadow Wolf,” a truly trippy and funky installation that the gallery says is a living diorama “using tropes of a Natural History Museum display.” Really Large Numbers return on Saturday for the performative “Feather Bomb” and “Whale Star.” “Feather ” involves a large balloon filled with feathers from Canadian geese, and “Whale” is a musical piece.

“Three-Stage Transfer Drawing” from Micol Hebron.

Sunday, the always fascinating Justin H. Long holds a picnic during the afternoon in the courtyard garden. No kidding, this is a who-can-eat-the-most-turkey-bacon contest – you can join or watch. ‘Cause it’s turkey-bacon, it’s not all bad for you.