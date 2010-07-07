Three Concert Series Keep the Summer Cool

Some concert series of note continuing or opening in the next days and weeks:

CGCC Summer Concert Series: This series of concerts at the Coral Gables Congregational Church is marking its 25th year, and since its founding it has presented 147 concerts, counting the first three of the current lineup. This summer series features classical and jazz performances, opening June 3 with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band of New Orleans, and continuing last week with cabaret singer Ann Hampton Callaway, who can often be found at places such as Palm Beach’s Royal Room during the season.

I liked that he played Franck’s Prelude, Chorale and Fugue on his first disc (A Long Way From Normal, a reference to his central Illinois hometown), because it’s a good piece that has almost dropped out of the repertoire, and it deserves to be heard more often. Overall, he’s pursued a path closer to Richard Goode than Lang Lang: Like another well-known African-American pianist, André Watts, Pratt prefers the most challenging, most profound works of the canon as opposed to things with more flash. Pratt’s concert is set for 8 p.m. July 15.

Ever Changing, the new Chamber Music Palm Beach disc.Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival: This summer series of concerts is almost 20 years old, having been founded by three woodwind players in the Palm Beach Opera Orchestra in 1992. I started covering their concerts in 1994, and their programs have never been less than fascinating, mostly because the founders of the festival favor wind music over that of strings, and that opens up a whole vast swath of repertoire that most audiences don’t normally get to hear.

For this 19th season of concerts, which consists of four programs, each played three times in three different venues on four consecutive weekends, the Palm Beach players are looking back to their five previous recordings and revisiting some of the pieces they have previously programmed and recorded, such as the Nonet of the quirky Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů. On July 27, the Boca Raton-based record label Klavier brings out the sixth disc, called Ever Changing, which features music by Arnold Bax, Carlos Surinach, Albert Roussel and area composer Clark McAlister, among others. The first of the festival’s four concerts opens at 8 p.m. Friday in West Palm Beach, moves to Delray Beach at 2 p.m. Sunday, and then heads north to Palm Beach Gardens at 8 p.m Monday.

This is a series for devoted music lovers, and the founders of it would love to have a larger audience base, particularly from northern Broward County. It’s well worth the trip to hear some fresh repertory, beautifully played and presented in a way that keeps the focus on the music above all.

François Couperin (1668-1733).Seraphic Fire: The choral group launched its summer series last year, and focuses on smaller presentations and solo performers rather than full chorus events during the hotter months. Next week, conductor Patrick Dupré Quigley heads to the keyboard to accompany two singers, sopranos Kathryn Mueller and Rebecca Durren, in music by two composers who worked at the court of King Louis XIV of France.

François Couperin and Louis-Nicolas Clérambault wrote much beautiful, sophisticated music, and this program, called The Court of the Sun King, focuses on sacred music, with four motets (one for the king, the others for the Virgin Mary, Christmas Day, and Mardi Gras) by Clérambault, and the three Leçons de Ténèbres of Couperin, based on Lamentations and intended for Holy Week in 1714.