Three concerts to enjoy this week in Macon

Music is often called a “universal language.” The correct combination of notes in a simple harmony, or complex melody, can move one to tears. Spirits can be lifted with music. With such vast complexity and power, it should come as no surprise that the seasons of one’s life are often tied to music. This week, there are three great concerts which will set the mood and fill the soul with the spirit of the season.

1. First on this list is “Alan Walden & Chris Hick’s Southern-Style Christmas Jam” at the Cox Capitol Theatre on December 21. Walden, Hicks and a few “surprise” guests will be jamming on Second Street to benefit the Pine Point Hospice Home of Central Georgia. Hicks is best known as lead guitarist for the Marshall Tucker Band. Originally from Macon, Hicks returns to give back and provide some holiday jams for his hometown crowd.

2. John Berry is a Grammy Award nominee who has made a tradition of playing at The Grand Opera House in Macon every December. He continues that tradition on December 22 with John Berry: The Christmas Concert. Part of his annual Christmas tour, Berry will perform many of his best songs, including: “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “Change My Mind,” and of course, “O’ Holy Night.”

Poster for the “Kade Howard Benefit Show.” 3. Some call this time of year “The Season of Giving.” Those who do should consider attending a special performance by Crawford County native Meiko at the Cox Capitol Theatre on December 22. The “Kade Howard Benefit Show” is a benefit for Kade Howard, who had been diagnosed with Medulloblsstoma, a form of brain cancer. Meiko grew up with Kade’s mother, so she is donating her proceeds to help with treatment. It’s a very worthy cause and sure to be a great concert.