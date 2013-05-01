Three exhibits on display for Macon’s First Friday festivities

On the First Friday of every month, downtown Macon comes alive with art, music, food and more. Among the festivities for May’s First Friday are three gallery exhibits that should not be missed.

The Contemporary Arts Exchange hosts two member shows per year. Print by Craig Burkhalter

The Spring Art Show at the Contemporary Arts Exchange, located on the corner of Second and Mulberry St., is one of two member shows hosted at the Arts Exchange each year. Located in two stories of downtown loft space, the Arts Exchange is filled with working studios only open to the public once a month. Every May and November, members get together to show off new work in the gallery. Visitors are treated to tour studios by artists in their natural habitat. Admission is free, but the studios are only accessible by stairs.

Landscape by Daly Smith.

“The American Landscape,” a solo exhibit of paintings by Daly Smith, opens at The 567 Center for Renewal’s gallery on First Friday. Located at 533 Cherry Street, The 567 (a Knight Arts grantee) is dedicated to urban renewal through the arts. “The American Landscape” will focus on Smith’s paintings of Macon and other landscapes around the U.S. The artist will be on hand for the opening reception. The fun begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Smith’s work will be on display through May 30 when Smith will present a gallery talk about the show.

Detail of three ornithological paintings by Leslie Miller, a member of the Middle Georgia Art Association.