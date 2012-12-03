Three great musicals on stage this week in Macon

The stages across Macon are bustling with songs and music to delight audiences with a variety of offerings.

“Catch Me If You Can.”

The Grand Opera House will light up its stage today and tomorrow with the high-flying, splashy new Broadway musical “Catch Me If You Can.” This touring production is based on the hit Dreamworks film and the incredible true story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., the real-life teenager turned con man who lived the high life while staying one step ahead of the FBI. With little more than his boyish charm and plenty of forged checks, Abagnale successfully posed as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer. This musical adventure is sure to entertain audiences on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starts at $38.

Macon’s two community theatres began their current runs last week, but there’s still plenty of time to get tickets for both.

“Meet Me In St. Louis.”

Theatre Macon’s production of “Meet Me in St. Louis” will run through December 8, with performances Wed. and Thurs. at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Sat. at 8 p.m., and Sun. at 2:30 p.m. “Meet Me in St. Louis” is described as a rare treasure and a show that sparkles with optimism and good tunes. Set in 1904, this musical production tells the story of the Smith family of St. Louis, whose financial troubles threaten to send them packing to New York. Featuring classic songs like “Trolly Song,” “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” this one shouldn’t be missed. Tickets are $15 for students, $18 for seniors, and $20 for adults.

“Miracle on 34th Street.”

Those familiar with classic Christmas-themed films are sure to love “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will run at Macon Little Theatre through December 9. Shows are 8 p.m. Wed.–Sat. and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. This musical adaptation tells the tale of a white-bearded gentleman claiming to be the “real” Santa Claus,” who spreads live and holiday cheer throughout New York City. Featuring beloved songs such as, “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,” and “My State, My Kansas,” this show is sure to entertain. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, and $18 for adults.