Tiempo Libre Plays Virtuoso; Conjunto Progreso Plays Hot

There was no escaping the clave on North Beach on Saturday night: that uh-uh-uh, uh-uh beat that drives Afro-Cuban music. Somewhere around 9pm it seemed like the whole north end of the island might rise right off it’s dredged up perch and dance into the sea. At the Byron Carlyle, timba band Tiempo Libre was shaking up the music of Johann Sebastian Bach with some funky bass, jazz riffs on sax and trumpet, and the amazing octopus antics of Armando (Pututi) Arce who somehow played a standard drum kit, timbales, and the clave all at the same time. Keyboardist and musical director Jorge Gomez kept exhorting the crowd to get up and dance, but something about the plush seats and the fugue beats kept pulling us back down. Tiempo Libre has achieved a level of prestige, playing toney venues across the United States with a bit of a museum piece air of propriety. There’s no doubt that all of these musicians could play as hot as they want to, whenever they want to, but that’s not what they’re about. The audience is more likely to gasp at their virtuosity than to shake our booties.